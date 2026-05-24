Ongoing Psychosocial Support For Children Impacted By Hurricane Crucial – UNICEF

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Jamaica Deputy Representative, Mohammad Mohiuddin, has highlighted the need for ongoing psychosocial support for children impacted by Hurricane Melissa, noting that this is crucial in enabling them to regain stability and continue learning.

Addressing the Early Childhood Commission’s (ECC) recent Professional Development Institute (PDI) at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James, he noted that in the aftermath of the October 28 hurricane, UNICEF partnered with key stakeholders to deliver a rapid response programme centered on psychosocial care, caregiver engagement and continuity of learning.

“Psychosocial first aid was integrated into early childhood services, equipping practitioners to help children regain a sense of safety through play, routine, and nurturing care,” he pointed out.

He said that practical resources distributed through the ‘Resilient and Ready’ initiative continue to support thousands of children across the island.

“Critical to this effort is the i-Lead Classroom Toolbox, a locally developed, evidence-based approach that strengthens positive discipline, socio-emotional learning, and inclusive teaching,” Mr. Mohiuddin said.

He noted that the initiative is helping educators establish supportive environments for children impacted by trauma and disruption.

Mr. Mohiuddin noted further that temporary learning spaces were established in schools and communities to ensure that children could continue interacting and learning safely while damaged facilities are rebuilt.

Additionally, he said UNICEF distributed early childhood kits benefiting approximately 35,000 children and expanded learning opportunities through the Learning Passport digital platform.

The PDI, held from May 18 to 21, examined practical measures to support children’s rights and development, particularly during periods of crises and recovery.