One-Millionth Stopover Visitor Milestone Shows Strength Of Recovery – Minister Bartlett

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says the arrival of the country’s one-millionth stopover visitor on Wednesday (June 15) is a signal of the strength of the country’s tourism recovery.

“This moment is a testament to the confidence that the market shows in Jamaica as well as the strength, resilience and enduring appeal of Jamaica’s tourism product as we build back stronger,” he said.

Minister Bartlett was addressing a function at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay to celebrate the milestone, with the arrival of Brian Simmons on a JetBlue flight from New York in the United States.

Mr. Simmons, who was accompanied by his mother, Monica Simmons, was

greeted by a delegation headed by Minister Bartlett and included Director of Tourism, Donovan White and other industry stakeholders.

The California native will receive an all-expenses-paid return trip courtesy of the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB).

“I could not be more pleased or prouder to greet Mr. Simmons, our one-millionth stopover visitor arriving this year, and welcome him to our beautiful island home,” the Minister told the gathering.

“It is a testament to the hard work of our tourism workers and the success of the Jamaica Cares programme, which has prioritised the health and safety of Jamaican citizens and visitors,” he added.

Minister Bartlett said: “It is wonderful to see more than one million guests already in this year of our 60th anniversary, with the bulk of arrivals having accrued in just the past four months, and the expectation that we will welcome the next million stopovers in the next four months.”

“We encourage everyone to explore the island, connect with our people and learn about our culture so they will want to come back to Jamaica again and again,” he added.

The Tourism Director, for his part, said that Jamaica has been seeing a “steadily increasing growth in stopover arrivals this year”.

He noted that summer bookings “are pacing ahead of 2019 (pre-pandemic), to be the strongest summer we have ever experienced”.

Tourism arrivals for 2023 are projected to reach 3.7 million and $3.5 billion in earnings, with 2024 expected to surpass 2019 levels with 4.2 million visitors and $4 billion in revenue.