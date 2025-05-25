Olympic Gardens Health Centre to Receive Major Upgrades with Support From Pm Holness

The Olympic Gardens Health Centre in St. Andrew West Central is set to undergo major infrastructural upgrades and renovations, made possible through the donation of air conditioning (AC) units and paint by Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for the constituency, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.

The health centre is one of six projects that the Prime Minister participated in within the constituency on Labour Day (May 23).

The facility’s renovation is being undertaken by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, through the National Health Fund (NHF), in partnership with the Penwood Seventh Day Adventist Church.

During a handover ceremony for the items, Dr. Holness noted that the donation is the fulfilment of a promise made to the healthcare staff at the facility, who expressed concerns over the condition of the building during a previous visit.

“I met some doctors, young doctors, and they pointed out to me that while they were very pleased to be giving service in the community, the conditions under which they serve would not be the best. So I promised that I would provide some air conditioning units,” the Prime Minister recounted.

He explained that while the intention was to have the eight AC units installed by Labour Day, the process was delayed to facilitate work on the health centre’s roof.

“The clinic is going to undergo some upgrading work through the National Health Fund Community Project. They’re going to be redoing the roof, and they didn’t want to put in the AC and then have to go and disturb them. So as soon as the roof work is complete, then the air conditioning will be installed and the paint, which was for the inside, will be used up as well,” he outlined.

Dr. Holness pointed out that the facility, which is a Type III health centre, is not fully resourced for its level. He committed to pursue dialogue with the Health Ministry regarding the matter.

“The dental facility, which used to serve the community well, is not here anymore; and I know the residents have complained that they want back their dentist. So, I will be pursuing that. I gather that we don’t have a dispensary here as well, [and] that you have to go to other clinics to get your drugs that are prescribed. That’s a logistics issue [and] I will speak with the Ministry of Health in that regard,” the Prime Minister told his constituents.

Dr. Holness also acknowledged the issue of flooding at the health centre, which he said is due to the facility being below road level.

He indicated that the centre will ultimately have to be reconstructed to solve this issue and address the needs of the growing community in Olympic Gardens.

“So that is the next step for the Olympic Gardens community, a totally rebuilt and reconstructed clinic. But until then, there is no reason why you should not have the service in comfort,” the Prime Minister said.

He committed to providing additional items such as paint, paint brushes, “and whatever else might be necessary to make the service areas more comfortable for the persons who will utilise them.”

Following the handover of the AC units and paint, Dr. Holness assisted in painting the pedestrian crossing at the intersection of Bay Farm Road and Olympic Way.

He also planted trees with students of Penwood High School and at the site of a community garden in Belrock, and assisted with a beautification project at Bay Farm Villa.

In Belrock, which is located along Spanish Town Road, the Prime Minister pointed out that planning is underway to improve the roads and intersections leading onto the thoroughfare.

The major corridor is also slated for a significant upgrade, including a major overhaul in the next financial year.

“The upgrade will include the beautification of the corridor, which will include gardens, median strips, walkways and the introduction of overhead bridges to ensure that pedestrians can use the area safely and conveniently,” Dr. Holness outlined.

He further indicated that fruit trees were being planted at the garden in Belrock, so that residents can benefit from them.