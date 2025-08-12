Old Harbour Students Receive Back-to-School Support

A total of 23 students from Old Harbour and surrounding communities in St. Catherine have received laptops, school supplies, scholarships and cash grants in time for the start of school in September.

The support was provided by the Old Harbour and Friends Association (OHFA), during a recent education and health fair held at the Old Harbour Primary School.

Free health checks were administered, including eye and blood-pressure tests, and health and wellness counselling, benefiting 190 residents.

President of the OHFA, Lavern Robinson, told JIS News that the assistance is in keeping with the group’s annual outreach to the Old Harbour community.

She noted that several members of the support team, including healthcare professionals, have benefited from the philanthropic efforts of the OHFA over the years.

“They remember how they got where they are and they try to help someone along the way. These past recipients are teachers and doctors and so on and… they are now giving back, which is a good thing,” the President said.

Mrs. Robinson encouraged the students to always give their best. “Whatever their goal is, if they stay focused, they will get to that goal and we are here for them. So, where help is needed, we will try our utmost best to give [you] that resource so you can continue your education,” she pledged.

Parent Samuel Gordon, whose son was among the beneficiaries of cash grants, expressed gratitude.

“I really appreciate it and I just pray that the Lord helps this group to continue to do the good what they are doing,” he said.

Candice Edwards also shared appreciation on behalf of her son.

“We are truly grateful for this opportunity. To be gifted with this is really something that is admirable, and we pray and hope that persons will pour into this organisation so that they continue to pour into the life of families, because I know it will go a long way,” she told JIS News.

“We are truly grateful that we were included in this, and we look forward to other great things that the organisation will be doing,” she added.

Principal of the Old Harbour Primary School, George Goode, said the annual outreach by the OHFA is a “wonderful gesture”.

“Five of our students were recipients of scholarships and grants to support their educational needs. What I particularly like about what the Old Harbour and Friends Association is doing, is that they are not just reaching out to students who are doing well as many other organisations do in terms of the academic performance. They really look out for those who are really needy and need that kind of a support so that they can continue on their educational journey,” he said.

Established 30 years ago, the OHFA is dedicated to providing financial and material aid to the Old Harbour community, with special emphasis on education and healthcare.

The group stages health fairs in association with the Lions Club of Old Harbour, with dentists and optometrists from New York in the United States (US) travelling to Jamaica and providing services for more than 4,000 persons, to date.