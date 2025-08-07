Old Harbour High School Looking to Establish Auto-Mechanic Lab

The Old Harbour High School in St. Catherine is looking to establish an auto-mechanic laboratory to prepare students for careers in the automotive industry.

The facility will equip students with the practical skills and knowledge necessary to diagnose, repair, and maintain vehicles.

“We have in place the drawing for this auto-mechanic lab,” said Principal of the school, Lynton Weir.

“We recognise, coming to the shores of Jamaica are different types of vehicles, and it is not just the types but the technology that is involved as well. I think that while we are taking vehicles to Jamaica, it is important that we have those individuals properly trained, who will be working on those vehicles. We want to start right here at Old Harbor High School to provide that training for the marketplace,” he said.

The Principal, who was addressing a recent scholarship presentation ceremony held at the Brother-in-Law Rotisserie restaurant in Old Harbour, noted that the successful implementation of the project will “contribute positively to the growth and development of our country by having more of our young people being trained”.

He highlighted other projects in the pipeline such as the establishment of a changing room for students participating in physical education and sports.

“This will… also be an area that students will be able to safely put their different resources where they will be protected,” he pointed out.

Mr. Weir said that the school is also looking to put in place a homework centre and have it properly equipped with all the necessary resources to advance teaching and learning.

“Those students who are doing well, those students who are good in mathematics, good in English, all the different subject areas, we will have those students in place to assist the weaker students,” he pointed out, calling for public support of the projects.