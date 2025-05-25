Old Harbour Bay Primary Gets Fresh Look

The Old Harbour Bay Primary School was the focus of activities for Labour Day 2025 in St. Catherine.

Scores of residents and volunteers, including members of civic groups and service clubs, and contestants in the Miss St. Catherine Festival Queen Competition turned out to participate in a workday at the institution.

The day’s exercise, which was organised by the St. Catherine Municipal Corporation, involved planting trees, painting and general cleaning of the building and grounds, giving the school a fresh new look.

Speaking with JIS News, Mayor of Spanish Town, Councillor Norman Scott, said that the project was in keeping with the Labour Day theme: ‘Protect the Environment: Our Land, Our Duty, Our Future,’ with the slogan, ‘Jamaica Nice, Protect Wi Paradise.’

“We wanted to come here and do some beautification, do something about the environment, because persons really don’t understand that some of the reasons why we have so many disasters is because we don’t keep our environment a certain way,” he pointed out.

He said the hope is that the work will help to instill a respect for the environment among the students, which will extend to the wider community.

In addition to the parish project, Mayor Scott said that Councillors carried out other activities across the parish with support from volunteers. “It shows that volunteerism is still alive in Jamaica,” he noted.

Teacher at Old Harbour Bay Primary School, Delrene Palmer, expressed gratitude for the attention placed on the institution.

She pledged that the plants put in will be maintained and the environment kept clean and healthy for the children.

“I know that they will appreciate it. I just want to say thank you to everybody who is here today for coming out, for lending a hand; this is the true meaning of Labour Day,” she said.

Councillor for the Old Harbour South Division, Dr. Kurt Waul, said the work done will create an aesthetically pleasing environment.

“When the children come back after Labour Day, they will be satisfied and they will be comfortable in an environment that looks good,” he said.

The Councillor informed that additional support will be provided to the school including the installation of fans in the guidance counselling room and outfitting the quadrangle with benches where students can sit and study.