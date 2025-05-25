| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Old Harbour Bay Primary Gets Fresh Look

By: GARFIELD L. ANGUS, May 25, 2025
Acting Parish Manager for the Social Development Commission (SDC) in St. Catherine, Shana-Lee Archibald (right), paints a section of the Old Harbour Bay Primary School in St. Catherine during Labour Day activities at the institution on Friday (May 23). She is assisted by Coordinator at the SDC, Janice Golding Williams.
Mayor of Spanish Town, Councillor Norman Scott (right), looks on while teacher at the Old Harbour Bay Primary School, Delrene Palmer (centre), waters a newly planted tree on the school campus. The cleaning and beautification of the school was the Parish Labour Day Project for St. Catherine. At left is Councillor for the Old Harbour South Division, Dr. Kurt Waul.
Members of the Twickenham Glades Citizens’ Association clean the grounds of the Old Harbour Bay Primary School during Labour Day activities at the institution in St. Catherine on Friday (May 23).
Contestants in the Miss St. Catherine Festival Queen Competition paint railings at the Old Harbour Bay Primary School on Friday (May 23). The cleaning and beautification of the school was the Parish Labour Day Project.

The Full Story

The Old Harbour Bay Primary School was the focus of activities for Labour Day 2025 in St. Catherine. 

  Scores of residents and volunteers, including members of  civic groups and service clubs, and contestants in the Miss St. Catherine Festival Queen Competition turned out to participate in a workday at the institution. 

The day’s exercise, which was organised by the St. Catherine Municipal Corporation, involved planting trees, painting and general cleaning of the building and grounds, giving the school a fresh new look.  

Speaking with JIS News, Mayor of Spanish Town, Councillor Norman Scott, said that the project was in keeping with the Labour Day theme: ‘Protect the Environment: Our Land, Our Duty, Our Future,’ with the slogan, ‘Jamaica Nice, Protect Wi Paradise.’ 

“We wanted to come here and do some beautification, do something about the environment, because persons really don’t understand that some of the reasons why we have so many disasters is because we don’t keep our environment a certain way,” he pointed out.  

He said the hope is that the work will help to instill a respect for the environment among the students, which will extend to the wider community. 

In addition to the parish project, Mayor Scott said that Councillors carried out other activities across the parish with support from volunteers. “It shows that volunteerism is still alive in Jamaica,” he noted. 

Teacher at Old Harbour Bay Primary School, Delrene Palmer, expressed gratitude for the attention placed on the institution.  

She pledged that the plants put in will be maintained and the environment kept clean and healthy for the children. 

“I know that they will appreciate it. I just want to say thank you to everybody who is here today for coming out, for lending a hand; this is the true meaning of Labour Day,” she said. 

Councillor for the Old Harbour South Division, Dr. Kurt Waul, said the work done will create an aesthetically pleasing environment. 

“When the children come back after Labour Day, they will be satisfied and they will be comfortable in an environment that looks good,” he said. 

The  Councillor informed that additional support will be provided to the school including the installation of fans in the guidance counselling room and outfitting the quadrangle with benches where students can sit and study.

Last Updated: May 25, 2025