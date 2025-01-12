Old Harbour Bay Community Builders Honoured

The St. Catherine community of Old Harbour Bay, through its Culture and Heritage Foundation, has honoured four late community builders for their contributions to the area.

The honourees include John Fothergill, Murrell Gordon, Kenneth A. Clarke, and Simeon Campbell.

The group also recognised other leaders who, from the 1950s through the 1990s, worked through the Old Harbour Bay Primary School’s Parent-Teachers Association (PTA), to secure land for the development of the Old Harbour Bay Community Centre.

Speaking at the Old Harbour Bay Homecoming Recognition Ceremony held recently at the Community Centre, Pastor of the Jamaica Free Baptist Church, Sandra Nembhard described the late Mr. Fothergill, who was also a Councillor for the area, as a builder.

“Mass Johnny, and the others saw to the need of the community and ensured that this property was purchased. They were all builders and givers to the community,” Pastor Nembhard said.

Youth leader in the area, Debra-Kay Brown said the legacy of the community centre has had a major impact on her life, as she was introduced to community work through the facility.

“This work has literally changed my life and career, as it propelled me to where I am today. These women and men saw the need for a community centre, a place for the community learn and grow, and it is our time to lead in the present, and be visionaries of Old Harbour Bay,” she stated.

Chairman of the Old Harbour Bay Culture and Heritage Foundation, Dr. Dexter Gordon, said his organisation is proud to be associated with the honourees.

“This is the community in which we grew, and the honourees taught the community that ‘if yuh come from Bay, you have to be resilient’. This is our community, a place where family can strive and grow, and our commitment is to build on their legacy so that the tradition that follows should be richer than the one they build,” Dr. Gordon said.

Meanwhile, President of the Old Harbour Bay Primary School PTA, Tashianna Sinclair noted that the “visionaries organised community dances, fish fries, and other social activities to raise money for community building”.

Councillor for the Old Harbour South Division, Dr. Kurt Waul told the residents that efforts must be “redoubled, to ensure that what we have accomplished is maintained, and improved up on”.

Former President of the Old Harbour and Friends Association, New York Chapter, Lawrence Simpson and Sub Officer in charge of the Old Harbour Police Station, Sergeant Althea Nevins also paid tribute to the honourees.

The Old Harbour Bay Community Centre was established to provide a space for the community to gather, work, and meet, and to enhance camaraderie.