OIC Encourages Persons to Participate in Virtual Sensitisation Sessions

Members of the public are being encouraged to participate in the monthly Office of the Information Commissioner (OIC) virtual sensitisation sessions that focus on the Data Protection Act, 2020.

The next session is scheduled for Wednesday, October 22, at 10:00 a.m. and will be held online to ensure accessibility for individuals across the island. Interested persons are encouraged to register by sending an email to info@oic.gov.jm.

Communication and International Relations Manager, Bobique Brown, says the initiative forms part of the OIC’s ongoing efforts to promote awareness and understanding of citizens’ rights under the legislation.

The legislation governs the responsible handling of personal data by individuals and public and private entities, which is essential to public trust, good governance, and doing business in Jamaica.

“As data continues to power our everyday lives, understanding how to handle it responsibly is no longer optional; it’s a necessity,” Mrs. Brown told JIS News.

“In one concise session, our experts break down the Act in digestible language where individuals learn their rights, organisations learn their duties, and everyone gains practical steps to reduce breaches, strengthen cybersecurity, and to stay compliant,” she continued.

The sensitisation sessions align with the Government of Jamaica’s broader commitment to digital transformation and the protection of individual privacy in an increasingly data-driven society.

The Office of the Information Commissioner is responsible for overseeing compliance with the Data Protection Act in Jamaica.

Its mission is to build confidence in the protection of individuals’ privacy rights through the robust implementation of the Data Protection Act.