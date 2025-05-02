Officials Warn Against Unregulated Online Drug Sales in Jamaica

Jamaicans are being cautioned against purchasing pharmaceutical drugs advertised on social media and similar platforms.

This warning came from Pharmacy Council of Jamaica Chair, Dr. Ernestine Watson.

She was speaking during the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC) inaugural Anti-Illicit Trade Forum, at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston on Wednesday (April 30).

During the forum, it was revealed that despite government-implemented safeguards, billions of dollars’ worth of illicit good, including pharmaceutical drugs, continue to flow into Jamaica.

Dr. Watson noted that many of these uncustomed drugs, often unregistered or unapproved for distribution in Jamaica, are advertised for sale on social media and promoted through platforms like Instagram (IG).

She cited the popular drug, Ozempic, which is used for weight loss, as one of several that are now being offered for sale locally without the requisite approvals.

“You see on IG Ozempic being advertised, and as Chair of the Pharmacy Council, I get all of the links, and when you go on to the link, you get information. I don’t know how they realise who is calling or who is contacting them, because after the second call, the site goes away, or the number that you called is no longer in service,” Dr. Watson indicated.

She emphasised the widespread nature of the issue and urges consumers to remain aware of the risks.

“As consumers, we have to be very vigilant and do our own research. It’s our body, so we need to know what we’re putting inside,” Dr. Watson further underscored.

Meanwhile, another issue the Chair said has surfaced is the sale of counterfeit drugs, which can have potentially dangerous effects on patients and even result in death in some instances.

Dr. Watson highlighted the case of a cancer patient who was being treated with a drug that was later discovered to be counterfeit.

“So, you can well imagine that this patient had been treated, and the drug had absolutely no use. There was another case where a kidney failure patient was being treated with a drug for anaemia, and after six weeks of therapy, which is also quite expensive, it turned out that the drug was fake,” she lamented.

Dr. Watson stated that the Council, mindful of illicit drug distribution issues, continues to uphold a stringent and effective inspectorate.

The range of illicit drug distribution in Jamaica was further highlighted by Head of the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime (CTOC) Branch, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Dr. Anthony McLaughlin, who noted that the issue is extensive and covers an entire range of drugs.

“I went into a market downtown and I saw saline… you know when you go to the hospital, that clear bag there with some clear fluid, I saw somebody pushing them on a handcart and selling,” he shared.

Using Viagra tablets as an example, Dr. McLaughlin highlighted the difficulty of distinguishing counterfeit versions, which often closely resemble approved tablets. “We have a representative from Pfizer who came to Jamaica, and we had a seminar, and when you hold the two tablets together and look at them, it’s very, very difficult [to distinguish between both]. It’s just the writing [that was different], the word Pfizer, you know, the ‘P’ was a little bit off, and the colour of the tablet was a little bit off. But you, not knowing exactly what to look for… it can [be passed] on to you as a genuine product,” he outlined.

Consequently, ACP McLaughlin encourages citizens to purchase their pharmaceuticals from approved retailers.