Officials in Montego Bay and Ocho Rios Reaffirm Public Beach Access Commitment

Officials in two of Jamaica’s premier resort towns, Montego Bay and Ocho Rios, have reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring unrestricted beach access, supported by strong management practices to provide a safe, seamless, and enjoyable experience for both residents and visitors.

They note that the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) has been tasked with overseeing waterfront and major urban development projects, including the management of beaches.

Chairman of the St. James Municipal Corporation and Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, emphasised that the Municipality plays a key role in identifying and recommending public spaces for development, while also providing critical oversight when required. His position is echoed by St. Ann counterpart, St. Ann’s Bay Mayor, Councillor Michael Belnavis.

Councillor Vernon praised the UDC’s management of public beaches in Montego Bay, highlighting Harmony Beach Park as the largest and most scenic of its kind in the Anglophone Caribbean.

He added that the St. James Municipal Corporation recently returned the Old Hospital Park to the UDC, which includes the popular ‘One Man Beach’, slated for improvement.

“Doctor’s Cave Beach remains a global standout and one of the Caribbean’s most popular beaches,” the Mayor said.

He further noted that a proposal for upgrading Sunset and Dead-end Beaches, first presented years ago by proprietors, is now nearing maturity – a plan that promises stronger management while safeguarding public access.

Mayor Vernon acknowledged that there are numerous unmanaged spaces frequently used by the public, alongside privatised sections such as Tropical Bliss, where access is paid.

He noted that Montego Bay, and by extension St. James, continues to preserve coastal opportunities for residents and welcomed government plans to upgrade existing beaches and develop new recreational spaces.

He argued that regulated, well-maintained beaches are far preferable to unsafe, poorly accessible waters that some areas risk becoming.

Although Montego Bay is a coastal city, Councillor Vernon stressed that, “beaches have to be created and managed, if they don’t exist naturally”.

He noted that these tend to be the better options, especially in the context of sea-level rise, coastal erosion, climate-related challenges, and waste-management practices.

In St. Ann, Mayor Belnavis highlighted the UDC Beach near Ocean Plaza in Ocho Rios as a source of pride for the town, noting that a nominal fee ensures full public access.

He advised that the municipality has submitted a proposal to the Government to assume responsibility for Little Dunn’s River, with plans to install essential facilities and provide another public option.

Councillor Belnavis also highlighted Flavour Beach in Runaway Bay as an additional public space offering full access.

Both Mayors voiced strong support for recent statements in Parliament by Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, reaffirming the Government’s commitment to public beach access and its plans to develop additional public beaches in the near future.

The Mayors further underscored that public access and sound management are not competing objectives but complementary pillars of Jamaica’s strategy to enhance coastal resilience, safeguard recreational spaces, and sustain the vitality of the tourism sector.

Industry observers note that the focus on regulated access and infrastructural upgrades could boost traveller confidence in Montego Bay and Ocho Rios, ensuring reliable and well maintained coastal experiences.