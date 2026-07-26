Official Funeral For Oswald Harding On Monday, July 27

The official funeral for the late Professor the Hon. Oswald Gaskell Harding will be held on Monday, July 27 at the University Chapel, University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona Campus in St. Andrew, beginning at 10:00 am.

Professor Harding, who died on June 24, was a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General.

He was the longest-serving Senator in Jamaica’s history and the first person to serve two non-consecutive terms as President of the Senate. Viewers can watch the official funeral on the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/live/1kjf0hGnb9o?si=TIU1xll8JiIa0s0m

The virtual condolence book is available at https://jis.gov.jm/condolences/.