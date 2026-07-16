Official Funeral for Oswald Harding on July 27

The official funeral for the late Professor the Hon. Oswald Gaskell Harding will be held on July 27 at the University Chapel, University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona Campus in St. Andrew.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, made the disclosure during the sitting of the House of Representatives on Tuesday (July 14).

Professor Harding, the longest-serving senator in Jamaica’s history and the first person to serve two non-consecutive terms as President of the Senate, died on June 24.

Ms. Grange also informed that a submission will be taken to Cabinet on Monday (July 20) for former Cabinet Minister Dean Peart, to receive an official funeral.

She said that a celebration of life for late head coach and founder of the MVP Track Club, Stephen Francis, will be held on August 15 at the National Indoor Sports Centre.

Ms. Grange said Mr. Francis’s untimely departure has left a void not only in the track and field community but also in the soul of the nation.

“Franno was not just a coach; he was a master architect of human potential who redefined the boundaries of what Jamaican athletes could achieve on the global stage. His journey, characterised by an uncompromising commitment to excellence and a fierce, almost stubborn belief in local talent, transformed the landscape of sprinting forever,” she said.