Office Of The Supervisor Of Insolvency Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

The Office of the Supervisor of Insolvency (OSI) has strengthened its commitment to service excellence with the achievement of ISO 9001:2015 certification for its Quality Management System (QMS).

Deputy Supervisor of Insolvency and Attorney-at-Law, Chevánt Hamilton, officially received the certification of conformity on the OSI’s behalf during a presentation ceremony held recently at the National Certification Body of Jamaica (NCBJ) office in Kingston.

Mr. Hamilton told JIS News that the certification “recognises that the OSI has established and implemented a Quality Management System that conforms to internationally accepted standards for quality management and continual improvement.”

He added that the certification covers the administration of insolvent matters and the maintenance of a responsive and effective insolvency regime in Jamaica.

“Through documented policies, procedures and performance monitoring, the OSI continues to strengthen regulatory oversight, improve operational efficiency and preserve the integrity of the country’s insolvency framework,” Mr. Hamilton shared.

Speaking on the significance of the achievement, he said the certification represents more than the attainment of an international benchmark.

“It affirms the OSI’s commitment to maintaining internationally recognised quality management practices. More importantly, it reflects our dedication to continually improving the way we serve our stakeholders and fulfil our statutory mandate under the Insolvency Act,” he said.

The OSI’s Quality Management System is underpinned by a policy commitment to exceeding stakeholder expectations, complying with legal and regulatory requirements, and fostering a culture of quality and continuous improvement.

The OSI has also established measurable quality objectives focused on improving operational performance and stakeholder satisfaction, including the timely issuance of trustee licences, maintaining accuracy in statutory certificates, and enhancing customer satisfaction.

The OSI extended appreciation to the National Certification Body of Jamaica for its guidance throughout the certification process and commended the dedication of its team, whose collective efforts made the achievement possible.

As the regulator of Jamaica’s insolvency regime, the OSI remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality, transparency and accountability while continually improving the services it delivers to the public.