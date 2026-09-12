ODPP Launches Redeveloped Website

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) on Friday (September 11) officially launched its redeveloped website, representing an important step in enhancing access to information about the work and functions of the ODPP.

The website, which was developed in partnership with the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), marks an important milestone for the ODPP, as it continues to modernise the way in which it communicates with citizens and stakeholders.

Speaking at the official soft launch of the website held at the ODPP in downtown Kingston, Director of Public Prosecutions, Claudette Thompson, said the initiative represents more than the introduction of a new digital platform.

Ms. Thompson stated that the platform is intended to make information about the ODPP more accessible to the public, particularly regarding its work, services and role in the administration of justice.

She explained that the launch will allow the entity to test and further improve the platform, while encouraging feedback from users and stakeholders.

“A soft launch gives us the opportunity to test, learn and improve. We welcome constructive feedback as we continue refining the platform to ensure it best serves the public and our stakeholders,” Ms. Thompson said.

In remarks read by Acting Senior Director, Justice Reform and Modernisation, in the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Shawn Harriot, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Grace Ann Stewart McFarlane, said the redevelopment comes at a time when websites have become an important point of interaction between citizens and public institutions.

She said persons are increasingly turning to the internet for information before visiting an office or contacting an officer, making it important for public institutions to maintain reliable and accessible online platforms.

“A credible, accessible and informative and up to date website is consequently much more than a digital presence. It is an important public service tool,” Mrs. Stewart McFarlane said.

She added that such a platform can help citizens to better understand the role and functions of an institution, while providing reliable information and building confidence in the services being offered.

Mrs. Stewart McFarlane also underscored the importance of public institutions providing authoritative information online, given the growing volume of inaccurate, incomplete and misleading information available from various sources.

“Therefore, it is imperative that public bodies such as the ODPP remain proactive in providing accurate, timely and authoritative information about their mandate, operations and services,” she said.

“The redevelopment of this website… provides the ODPP with an enhanced platform through which it can strengthen public awareness, improve access to information, promote transparency and maintain a credible and authoritative presence in the digital space,” she continued.

For his part, Director of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) at the JIS, Andre Daley, congratulated the ODPP on the initiative and reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to the partnership, adding that, “the JIS, we consider ourselves, a partner of yours in this initiative.”

Mr. Daley said the JIS is committed to supporting the ODPP in ensuring that the redeveloped platform is accessible and reliable, while providing innovative services to the public.

He further expressed the JIS’ commitment to a longstanding partnership with the ODPP in supporting the website and the Office’s wider efforts.

Meanwhile, Web Developer/Web Designer at the JIS, Tanjay Lindsay, highlighted several features of the redeveloped platform, including access to the latest ODPP news, employment opportunities, online job applications, electronic forms, a contact page and frequently asked questions.

He said the website also features a chatbot to assist users in finding information without having to visit the ODPP physically.

“The chatbot is just a functionality that you’re able to search for any request you may have,” Mr. Lindsay explained, noting that users should be able to retrieve the relevant information once it is available on the site.

Members of the public can also use the platform to send messages, submit questions and provide feedback to the ODPP.

Mr. Lindsay said the new features are designed to make it easier for users to access information and interact with the Office online. The redeveloped website can be accessed at https://dpp.gov.jm/.