ODPEM Focused On Building Resilient Communities

Deputy Director General at the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), Richard Thompson, says the agency is focused on building resilient communities as part of the national risk reduction strategy.

Speaking during ODPEM’s Community Fun Day at the Breds Treasure Beach Sports Park in St. Elizabeth on Thursday (July 23), Mr. Thompson said that empowering citizens to prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters is at the core of the agency’s mandate.

“We have a programme in the organisation that is building disaster-resilient communities…though public engagement, community engagement,” he noted.

“By building the resilient fabric of the communities, we build the resilient fabric of the country to ensure that Jamaica builds out an anti-fragile economy. One disaster can totally erode any kind of economic gains that countries have made,” he pointed out.

Highlighting ODPEM’s evolution over its 46 years, the Deputy Director General said that while the agency was initially established to coordinate disaster response and relief efforts, it has since expanded its focus to include disaster risk reduction and preparedness.

He said that the agency now adopts an all-hazards approach, addressing threats ranging from hurricanes and earthquakes to public health emergencies and tsunamis.

“We know the burden that we carry in terms of the work that we have to do as an organisation to ensure that we are building resilience and we are protecting our people,” he added.

Programme Analyst at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Jamaro Marville, commended Treasure Beach residents for their fortitude following Hurricane Melissa and reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to supporting Jamaica’s disaster preparedness efforts.

“UNDP and our other UN agencies here within Jamaica continue to stand ready to support the Government of Jamaica and, by extension, its citizens in whatever capacity we can,” he said.

Founder of the Breds Treasure Beach Foundation, Jason Henzell, said the community stands as an example of resilience and collaboration following successive hurricanes.

ODPEM’s Community Fun Day formed part of activities marking the agency’s 46th anniversary and featured exhibits and information booths aimed at increasing public awareness of disaster preparedness and risk reduction.