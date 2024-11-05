ODPEM and MET Service Will Provide Latest Information on Tropical Storm Rafael

Jamaicans are encouraged to keep listening to the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) and the Meteorological Service of Jamaica (Met Service) for the latest information on Tropical Storm Rafael.

The system, which has produced widespread showers, thunderstorms and strong winds, especially across southern parishes, is moving away from Jamaica’s west coast.

The tropical storm warning declared for the island was discontinued as at 12:00 noon on Tuesday (November 5).

A flash flood warning is now in effect for southern parishes and a flash flood watch for the rest of the country until 5:00 p.m. today.

Mr. Thompson advised that information on developments relating to the storm, “is going out from the ODPEM and the Met Service”, and also being pushed in the social media space.

“We are [also] pushing mass notification through our mobile providers; so that’s how persons can basically stay informed. Keep listening to the news and the other media communication [outlets], both [traditional] and new media,” he stated.

Mr. Thompson said it is anticipated that, “we should have rainfall into the latter part of [Tuesday] evening, and probably also have some thunderstorms.”

“So, we’re saying to persons that thunderstorms are accompanied by lightning, and we don’t want [them] to be struck,” he added.

Mr. Thompson noted that there have been cases of lightning strikes in Jamaica annually.

“So we are saying to persons, stay in as best as possible, because it is projected that there will be moments of thunderstorms throughout the day,” he pointed out.