Ocho Rios Welcomes Two Cruise Vessels

The arrival of two cruise vessels in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, on November 11, marks a renewed chapter for Jamaica’s tourism sector, local officials and business interests say.

The 6,500 passengers and crew combined, stakeholders said, signal that even after the destructive path of Hurricane Melissa, the country remains open for business and that the appetite for Jamaica is still strong among travellers and cruise lines alike.

Holland America, a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation, was in port with passengers and relief supplies. Its crew members participated in clean-up efforts in St. Ann, underscoring a collaborative response to the storm’s impact.

MSC Cruise also contributed to the flow, reinforcing confidence in Jamaica as a premier Caribbean destination.

Restaurants and other business establishments in Ocho Rios saw some encouraging traffic as visitors sought experiences – from vibrant local cuisine to artisan crafts and guided tours of the region’s natural beauty.

“The atmosphere in Ocho Rios today is electric,” said Executive Director of Jamaica Vacations (JAMVAC), Joy Roberts, noting that the two vessels together brought a robust mix of family travellers, seasoned cruise enthusiasts, and first-time visitors.

“The town is rallying to welcome guests with the rhythm of Jamaica, and businesses have risen to the occasion in true local fashion,” she said.

The bustling ports – Reynolds Pier, which housed MSC Cruise, and the neighbouring Urban Development Corporation (UDC) Pier, which accommodated Holland America – reflected the potential for an exciting cruise-ship season, with port authorities and tourism partners collaborating to enhance guest experiences, streamline embarkation and disembarkation processes, and ensure safety for both visitors and residents.

Vendors reported steady foot traffic along the parade of stalls featuring local wares – carved wood items, Jamaican blue mountain coffee, and a number of dining options –paired with music and cultural demonstrations that highlighted Ocho Rios’ distinct charm.

For operators in the hospitality and entertainment sectors, the visitation reinforced Jamaica’s position as a premier Caribbean cruise destination. Local tour guides emphasised a range of options – from river tubing and waterfall adventures to historic town tours and shopping excursions – catering to a diverse mix of interests and ages.

With the island’s reputation for warm hospitality and a rich cultural tapestry, visitors left with lasting impressions of Jamaica’s vibrant communities and breathtaking landscapes.

“We will be back,” said Florida native Rachel Thompson, who went on one of the Chukka Caribbean Adventures tours.

“It’s nice to see Jamaica rebounding so quickly from that horrible hurricane,” she added.

Senior Vice President for Government and Destination Affairs for Carnival Corporation, Marie McKenzie, noted that Holland America’s port presence demonstrates Carnival’s commitment to supporting Jamaica’s recovery, while continuing to welcome guests.

“Our teams are working hand in hand with local authorities to ensure a seamless guest experience, while our crew members contribute actively to relief and clean-up efforts. This dual focus – tourism and community support – illustrates Carnival’s long-standing partnership with Jamaica,” she said.

In the aftermath of the arrivals, officials urged guests and crew to explore responsibly, support local businesses, and respect the cultural heritage that makes Ocho Rios unique. Community leaders also highlighted ongoing efforts to preserve the area’s natural beauty while promoting sustainable tourism practices that benefit both visitors and residents.

“Today is a shining example of how Jamaica’s tourism magic translates into real economic momentum for local small businesses,” Ms. Roberts said.

“There is so much to celebrate – an abundance of dining options, world-class hospitality, and the opportunity to experience Jamaica’s warmth up close. The energy in Ocho Rios is a testament to the strength and resilience of our tourism ecosystem,” she added.

For his part, St. Ann’s Bay Mayor, Councillor Michael Belnavis, said: “This is not just a return. It is a prelude of bigger things to come as Jamaica readies for the start of another exciting cruise season. The appetite for Jamaica remains undiminished, and our ports are poised to deliver unforgettable experiences.”