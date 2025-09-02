Ocho Rios Primary Gears Up for Major Push in Literacy and Numeracy

St. Ann’s biggest primary school, Ocho Rios Primary, and a key feeder for the parish’s high schools, has geared up for a major push in literacy and numeracy as the new academic year commences.

Principal, Suzette Barnes-Wilson, outlined a comprehensive plan that places enhanced reading and mathematical interventions at the forefront of the school’s priorities.

In an interview with JIS News, she said that the school, with an enrolment of 1,100 students, will continue and expand its existing support structures, aligning with national efforts to bolster foundational skills across Jamaica’s education system.

“We would have started Math Camp, PEP Camp, mathematics intervention and language intervention, so this programme will continue this year alongside the Ministry’s thrust of ensuring that each school has a block for reading,” Ms. Barnes-Wilson said.

She added that teachers in the lower grades have already received training in the targeted areas, and the school is eager to launch the expanded programmes.

Technology integration will also feature prominently. The Principal noted that smart rooms, funded through a partnership with Digicel, will be leveraged to deepen instructional delivery, complementing the school’s already robust computer lab.

“We are integrating the technology that we would have received in our teaching and learning instructional section, as well as for the students to be involved as much as possible,” she told JIS News.

In addition to academics, the school is strengthening its breakfast programme to reach more than 200 children.

Ms. Barnes-Wilson explained a phased approach to staffing the initiative. “Our goal is to have different participants responsible for different months. We wanted to do it for four days per week, but we are scaling down to two to three days per week and see how it works according to the partnership that we will forge,” she said.

The school’s broader community outreach remains a priority. Ms. Barnes-Wilson highlighted plans to revamp outreach activities to deliver care packages to the elderly, underscoring the importance of intergenerational involvement.

Parents and health workers will also participate in these efforts, helping students understand civic responsibility and service.

She said that a key community partnership is on the horizon with the Justices of the Peace (JPs) Association of St. Ann, which will collaborate with Ocho Rios Primary to launch a mentorship programme, beginning with grade five students, adding that workshops are planned to help parents better grasp curriculum development, with particular emphasis on the Grade 4–6 period and Primary Exit Profile (PEP) preparation.

Infrastructure improvements are also part of the preparations for a smooth start. The school recently completed repairs to its perimeter fence, and plans are in place to expand the staffroom into a conference facility to accommodate all academic and support staff.

Chairman of the School Board and St. Ann’s Bay Mayor, Michael Belnavis, expressed optimism about the upcoming year.

“There’s every indication that Ocho Rios Primary will have another successful start to the new school year,” he said, praising teachers, parents, and administrators for their upbeat outlook.

He acknowledged that challenges remain, but expressed confidence in the school’s capacity to overcome them.

Meanwhile, parent, Sandra Duncan, whose children attend the school, described Ocho Rios Primary as a well-run institution.

“My kids are very excited about the new school year and also to see their friends again after the long summer break,” she shared.