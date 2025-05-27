Ocho Rios Business Leaders Welcome News of Cruise Pier Reopening

Business interests and other stakeholders in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, are upbeat following Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett’s announcent regarding the reopening of the town’s main cruise pier.

Closed since February 2024 due to severe flood damage, the pier is now expected to resume operations before the start of the cruise season at the end of the year.

This projection has fueled optimism among local business interests that depend on cruise tourism and the vibrant activities that flourish when the port is operational.

Stakeholders across various sectors, including craft traders, transport operators, duty-free merchants, souvenir shop owners and attraction operators, have welcomed the news, emphasising the pier’s vital role in their livelihoods and the local economy.

During a recent meeting in Ocho Rios, Minister Bartlett expressed confidence in the port’s recovery, stating that there is “every indication” the main pier will be operational in time for the upcoming cruise season.

He further noted that the facility will join its nearby sister port, Reynolds Pier, as fully functional, allowing Ocho Rios to once again welcome large mega vessels carrying thousands of visitors.

“Happy days will soon be here again. With both piers operational, Ocho Rios will continue to be a premier cruise destination, attracting some of the world’s largest cruise ships and providing a boost to our local economy,” Minister Bartlett declared.

Local business leaders, who have faced considerable hardships during the pier’s closure, have welcomed the news with enthusiasm. They are confident that its reopening will revitalise their businesses and restore stability after a difficult period of reduced foot traffic and declining revenue.

Senior Director of the Taj Mahal Plaza, Sanju Chatani, indicated that, “the reopening of the pier will be a huge relief”.

“Many businesses have been struggling to stay afloat, and this development signals brighter days ahead. We are hopeful that the cruise season will bring back the visitors and restore our revenue streams,” he said

Prominent businessman, Pixley Irons echoed these sentiments, emphasising that the pier’s closure had affected not only his business but also the broader economic health of the community.

Owner of Double V Plaza, Colin Mills, was also optimistic about the future, pointing out that, “we’ve been patiently waiting for this moment”.

“The reopening of the pier means more visitors, more sales and a chance to recover from the losses sustained over the past year,” he added.

President of the Dunn’s River Craft Market, Devon Mitchell, underscored the pier’s significance for craft vendors and artisans, who rely heavily on cruise tourists for their livelihood.

“We’re excited [about] the port reopening and look forward to welcoming tourists once again,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of Chukka Caribbean Adventures, Marc Melville, emphasised the port’s reopening as a catalyst for revitalising Ocho Rios’ tourism sector and boosting economic activity.

“This is a positive step towards rebuilding confidence in Ocho Rios as a top Caribbean cruise destination. We’re ready to host guests and showcase our beautiful attractions once the port is back in operation,” he added.

The reopening of the main pier aligns with Jamaica’s broader tourism recovery efforts, demonstrating a collective commitment to revitalising local economies impacted by natural disasters and global disruptions.

Mayor of St. Ann’s Bay, Councillor Michael Belnavis, said “The return of the pier is not only a technical achievement but also a symbol of resilience and hope for Ocho Rios and its residents.”