Occupational Safety and Health Bill a Priority – Minister Charles Jr.

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., says the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Bill remains a priority of the Government.

“We are driving that legislation this year, and we are going to be on the road all over the country moving that agenda to make sure that whether it is a construction site, whether it is on the road, in an office [or] factories, that we are advancing the compliance to make sure we protect our people,” he said.

“We have to change this mindset that if you are in Jamaica anything goes. We are going to make sure that we reduce workplace injuries. We know that the international health and safety organisations are doing serious work across the globe. We’ve had some reductions globally and we want to make sure that, in Jamaica, we are saving lives, and that’s what safety does,” Mr. Charles added.

He was speaking during Grennell’s Driving School’s 12th Annual ‘On the Road, On the Job’ International Workshop to promote safety on the road and in workspaces, at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on Tuesday (November 19).

The OSH Bill is intended to repeal the Factories Act (1943), which is limited in scope and excludes vital industries and groups, such as the financial sector, shops and offices, agriculture and the public service.

Its introduction is expected to usher in a new paradigm in workplace safety and health across Jamaica, setting and improving standards for safety and security for employees and employers.

Minister Charles encouraged entities to ensure that the proper safety measures are instituted for workers.

“Whatever organisation you’re coming from, you have to make sure that every worker is compliant, and also that the organisation is giving you what you need to put yourself in a place of safety. We want to assure you that, as a government, we are committed to moving the Occupational Safety and Health Act forward. It is one of the priorities for me, as Minister,” Mr. Charles said.