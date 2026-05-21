Observance of National Labour Day 2026

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security wishes to advise the public that, by virtue of section 2 of the Holidays (Public General) Act and Paragraph 4 of the Schedule thereto, National Labour Day 2026, which falls on Saturday, May 23, 2026, will be observed on Monday, May 25, 2026.

Accordingly, Monday, May 25, 2026, shall be observed as National Labour Day in Jamaica.

The public is further advised that Saturday, May 23, 2026 is not a public holiday.