OAS Honours Late Jamaican Trailblazer, Princess Lawes, with Portrait Unveiling

The Organization of American States (OAS), on May 29, honoured late Jamaican women’s rights pioneer and former parliamentarian, Princess May Lawes, by unveiling her portrait in the Hall of Heroes and Heroines at its headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The tribute, organised by the Inter-American Commission of Women (CIM) in collaboration with Jamaica’s Permanent Mission to the OAS, celebrated Miss Lawes’ historic legacy as the first Caribbean woman, the first woman of African descent, and the youngest—at just 32-years-old—to serve as President of the Commission from 1984 to 1986.

The ceremony was held during the 40th Assembly of Delegates of the CIM and brought together diplomats, ministers, permanent representatives, and delegates from across the Americas.

Presenting the portrait on behalf of the Government and people of Jamaica, outgoing Ambassador to the United States and Permanent Representative to the OAS, His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson, said Ms. Lawes’ legacy transcended national boundaries and embodied a lifetime of service, advocacy, and leadership.

“We gather, not only to remember a life, but to also celebrate a legacy. Princess May Lawes stood at the intersection of public service, advocacy, faith and regional leadership. Throughout her distinguished career, she embodied the highest ideals of service to humanity,” he stated.

Ambassador Anderson highlighted her distinguished record of public service, noting that she was appointed a Jamaican senator in 1976 and later served as a Member of Parliament from 1980 to 1989.

As Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Youth and Community Development, with responsibility for women’s affairs and children’s services, she championed policies and programmes that improved the lives of women and young people across Jamaica.

Ambassador Anderson emphasised that Ms. Lawes’ election as President of the CIM was a defining milestone, not only for Jamaica, but also for women of African descent throughout the Americas.

“Her election represented more than a personal accomplishment. Her voice brought moral clarity and urgency to conversations surrounding the rights and dignity of women,” he stated

Ambassador Anderson noted that placing her portrait in the Hall of Heroes and Heroines would ensure that future generations visiting the OAS remember a woman who broke barriers and transformed institutions through courage, determination, and service.

“Princess May Lawes belonged to Jamaica, but her legacy belongs to the Americas,” he declared.

In his remarks, OAS Secretary General, Albert Ramdin, praised Ms. Lawes for her tireless advocacy on behalf of women across the region and acknowledged her enduring influence on the hemisphere.

“Her career spanned politics, social development and religious service… her influence extended well beyond Jamaica,” he stated

The Secretary General noted that while Ms. Lawes’ distinction as the first Afro-descendant Caribbean woman to lead the Commission secured her place in history, her contributions extended far beyond that milestone.

“During her tenure, the Commission advanced regional frameworks on violence against women and girls,” he informed.

Mr. Ramdin also underscored the Caribbean’s growing leadership within the OAS and expressed gratitude to Jamaica for ensuring that Ms. Lawes’ contributions will be permanently recognised at the hemispheric body.

“The OAS is richer for the work she did here, and this hemisphere is better for the doors she refused to leave closed. We must continue honouring her memory by placing women and children at the centre of our efforts and by building a region where everyone can thrive,” the Secretary General stated.

Following the remarks, Ambassador Anderson and Mr. Ramdin jointly unveiled the portrait of Princess May Lawes before an audience of delegates, diplomats, and officials.

The portrait will remain on permanent display at the OAS, serving as a lasting tribute to Ms. Lawes’ groundbreaking leadership and her enduring contributions to gender equality and the advancement of women across the Americas.

Ms. Lawes, who passed away on April 19, 2024, at the age of 79, is remembered as a trailblazer whose work opened doors for generations of women in Jamaica, the Caribbean, and across the hemisphere—a legacy that continues to inspire efforts to build more inclusive and equitable societies throughout the Americas.