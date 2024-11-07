NWC’s Major Water Systems Prevail Through Tropical Storm

Company Focus Now on Full Restoration of Rural systems

The National Water Commission (NWC) is updating that most of its customers across Jamaica received uninterrupted water supply throughout the passage of the recent Tropical Storm.

This was due to the measures implemented by the water utility that ensured that major water plants remained fully operational during and after the storm.

Thanks to the resilience of the infrastructure and the dedication of our teams, we were able to maintain consistent water supply to major towns and critical institutions, including hospitals, fire stations, police stations, and temporary shelters – said Acting President, Mr Kevin Kerr.

“Our top priority during this period was to support Jamaica’s emergency services and to ensure that vital facilities received the reliable water supply necessary to continue operations safely and effectively”.

With the storm now past, customers in impacted areas can expect increased attention from the NWC as it works to restoring and stabilizing water systems that have been impacted by heavy rainfall and flooding.

These emergency response teams will be actively assessing the full extent of the damage and using all available resources to bring systems back online as quickly as possible.

The NWC thanks the public for their patience and cooperation as it works to restore full services across all communities.

Additionally, customers are encouraged to conserve water where possible and to report any disruptions to our customer service team to assist with timely recovery efforts.

For further updates and information, please contact the NWC’s Customer Care Team at 888-225-5692, website at nwcjamaica.com or any of the social media platforms – #nwcjam on Instagram, facebook or Twitter.

National Water Commission- ” Water is Life”