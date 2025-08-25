NWC Urges Proper Waste Disposal to Prevent Sewer Blockages

The National Water Commission (NWC) is urging customers to practice proper waste disposal to avoid sewer line blockages.

Acting NWC Corporate Public Relations Manager, Delano Williams, told JIS News that the flushing of nonbiodegradable materials is the primary cause of pump obstructions across the Commission’s sewer network.

“Some of the things that we flush or dispose of in our kitchen sinks, such as oils, really ought not to get into the wastewater system that the NWC operates,” he said.

Mr. Williams explained that improper disposal practices allow nonbiodegradable materials to enter sewer mains, resulting in damage to the NWC’s pump systems – assets valued several million dollars.

“In terms of… tampons, diapers, sanitary napkins, condoms – these are not to be flushed. The wipes also, even though they are [characterised] as flushable wipes, they go down the toilet… but they are not biodegradable and, over time, they [form a mass] which clogs and damages our pumps,” he further indicated.

Mr. Williams noted that the public awareness initiative forms part of a broader suite of interventions under the NWC’s sewage management programme.

“We are promoting proper disposal of solid waste into the sewer mains. We have always had a campaign that we are now seeking to ramp up to bring more awareness to some of the things that we take for granted,” he said.

He further explained that “sometimes when persons see sewage flowing on the road, that means we have lost full operating capacity at the plant and the plant becomes overwhelmed”.

“It then forces us to buy new pumps when we would have wanted to divert that money into buying more trucks for the day-to-day responses and building out the network in areas that also need central sewage systems,” Mr. Williams stated.

He indicated that the NWC is promoting this public awareness initiative alongside the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation’s annual ‘Plastic-Free Summer’ campaign.

The campaign, spanning July and August, aims to raise awareness about plastic pollution and promote sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics, particularly during the summer months when consumption tends to peak.