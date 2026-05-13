NWC Upgrading Key Infrastructure

The National Water Commission (NWC) is advancing upgrades and targeted assessments of major water and sewerage infrastructure, with an investment plan that is focused on improving resilience, treatment capacity, and continuity of service.

Acting President of the NWC, Kevin Kerr, informed a JIS Think Tank on May 12, that several projects are under way in and around the Corporate Area to improve the collection and treatment of wastewater.

“We are currently undertaking upgrades in sections of the Corporate Area, [including] downtown Kingston, Duhaney Park and others, to improve how wastewater is collected, treated, and safely returned to the environment,” he said.

Mr. Kerr pointed out that while these works may be inconvenient to persons residing in and traversing these sites, particularly where excavation is required, they are essential.

“The long-term benefits are significant. First, it’s to improve environmental protection. Second, more reliable and modern systems, and third, better quality of life for households and communities,” Mr. Kerr said.

“Proper sewerage infrastructure is not just about convenience. It is critical to public health, environmental sustainability, and urban development. It is also an important part of supporting Jamaica’s commitment to Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6) – water and sanitation for all,” he added.

He also outlined targeted initiatives to come on stream for the 2026/27 financial year, beginning with studies of critical water assets.

“We will be focusing on a study of the Hermitage Dam for possible reconstruction and expansion. We will be looking at the main water pipeline from the Yallahs intake into our Mona Reservoir,” he said.

“We will [also] be assessing and addressing sections of downtown Kingston as it relates to water, sewerage and possibly drainage,” he added.

On wastewater treatment, Mr. Kerr reported progress at the Soapberry facility in Portmore, St. Catherine.

“We are far advanced in the procurement for the divestment/expansion of our Soapberry Wastewater Treatment Plant, which is the largest treatment plant for Kingston,” he noted.

“We will also look at other wastewater treatment plants on the western side [of Jamaica],” Mr. Kerr added.

The investment plan also targets improvements to the capacity of treatment plants during adverse weather conditions.

“We will focus on some small to medium-size water treatment plants to improve treatment capacity and the level of treatment to expand on these. Whenever there’s period of [heavy] rainfall, our customers are affected when the turbidity levels have increased,” he said.

“We want to improve treatment at these plants so we can improve our continuity of service in periods of rainfall or other weather events in time to come,” Mr. Kerr added.