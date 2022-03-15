NWC to Take Proactive Steps to Safeguard Water Supply Amidst Global Oil Price Crisis

As the country continues to be affected by escalating oil prices in light of the unfolding crisis due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the National Water Commission (NWC) will be implementing targeted proactive measures so that it is able to continue key operations to serve its customers.

As part of those measures, there will be outages and shutdown of some NWC facilities during certain hours.

Facilities will be strategically selected for downtime operation to minimise as best as possible the effect on customers.

Given the forecasts of the real probability that oil prices are likely to increase even further in the short to medium term amidst the current volatility on the global market, these proactive measures are necessary, as urgent steps must now be taken to cushion the effects of the rising costs of operations. If oil-related operational costs are not effectively contained or managed, our customers could be at risk of not having sustained supplies when it is needed most, and this can have far-reaching negative national consequences.

Meanwhile, it must be underscored that the NWC has been implementing several measures that are aimed at cutting its energy costs. These include the use of renewable energy sources for the Portmore Commercial Office in St Catherine, the Hamilton Garden Wastewater Treatment Plant in St Catherine and our Oxford Road office in St Andrew. We have commenced work on a Photo Voltaic system to operate the Forest Hill Relift Pumping Facility that serves residents of Red Hills and the surrounding environs in that section of St Andrew. Other long-term alternative energy solutions are all part of our medium to long-term operational plan in addressing our energy costs.

During this time of uncertainty, conservation should be the watchword on everyone’s lips. Customers must now conserve as best as possible if they are to have water at all times, because given the soaring costs of energy, from a prudent managerial perspective, the NWC would not be able to operate certain plants and systems on a 24-hour basis.

Customers will be given adequate notice at the appropriate time regarding the selected facilities for downtime operation.