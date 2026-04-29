NWC Strengthening Operational Capacity Through Strategic Investments

The National Water Commission (NWC) continues to strengthen its operational capacity through strategic investments, fleet expansion, equipment modernisation, and energy efficiency initiatives.

“The acquisition of specialised vehicles, including vector jet units, pickup trucks, and water trucks has strengthened the NWC’s ability to respond to operational demands. It is important to note that these investments in operational efficiency came, because the Commission is well run by a solid Board,” Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Matthew Samuda, said.

He was making his contribution to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (April 28).

Mr. Samuda noted that the water sector represents Jamaica’s largest single consumer of energy.

He reported that the NWC’s monthly electricity bill has at times exceeded $1 billion, stressing that “this is not sustainable, especially with rising fuel prices globally”.

“The hurricanes we have faced in recent years have made something else clear – when the power goes down, the water stops. Energy resilience and water security are inseparable. We are fixing it,” Mr. Samuda stated.

He indicated that both the NWC and Rural Water Supply Limited are pursuing targeted investments designed to lower energy costs.

“Rural Water Supply has continuously worked to integrate renewable energy into water supply systems. For the 2025/26 financial year, Rural Water Supply completed the installation of three new locations – one in Freehill, St. Ann North Western; Bunkers Hill in Clarendon Northern, and New Eden in Portland Western.

“The NWC has advanced its energy management strategy through the completion of several projects, but one I will highlight is the Forest Hills Solar Photovoltaic Project, valued $81.5 million, which, already, in its first year, has provided savings of $14.1 million,” the Minister added.

Mr. Samuda further stated that 13 energy efficiency projects, valued $885 million, will be implemented and are projected to deliver annual savings of $322 million to the NWC.

Meanwhile, the Minister reported that construction of the US$92 million Rio Cobre Water Treatment Plant is under way, and upon completion in May 2027, will supply 15 million gallons of water per day.

“To put this in context… in the worst drought recorded in Jamaica in 2022, Kingston and St. Andrew, Portmore and Spanish Town were short 12.5 million gallons a day, relative to demand. This project will supply that area with 15 million gallons a day. That closes the gap and provides a buffer, even in what was our worst drought,” Mr. Samuda said.