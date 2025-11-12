NWC Restores Water to 72.6 Per Cent of Customers

The National Water Commission (NWC) has restored supply to 72.6 per cent of its customers across Jamaica.

Providing the update during a Special Press Briefing at Jamaica House on Tuesday (November 11), Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, said the NWC expects to get the Great River water supply pipeline in working order by end of day.

“That facility is important to getting water into St. James and Hanover. So that’s very, very critical. It’s one of our biggest systems that we have,” Dr. Morris Dixon said.

She noted that the NWC is also working to restore the Minard Water System in St. Ann.

“Once those two are up. We will be at 85 per cent of the population having water, which is a really big milestone,” the Minister said.