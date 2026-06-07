NWC Restores Major Water Systems Following Islandwide Electricity Blackout

The National Water Commission (NWC) has restored operations at its major systems following the islandwide electricity blackout on Friday (June 5).

Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Matthew Samuda, reported that as of 2:00 p.m. on Saturday (June 6), approximately 65,000 customers—representing about 12 per cent of the NWC’s customer base—remained without supply, with full restoration expected within 24 to 48 hours.

He provided the update during a press conference held on Saturday at the Jamaica Public Service Company Limited’s (JPS) Corporate Office in Kingston.

Minister Samuda indicated that while some systems have been restored, certain customers remain without access as storage facilities need to be replenished.

“The timing associated with charging an electricity line is a much shorter period than the timeline associated with backfilling water lines that run dry because of the power outages that affected our power systems and, indeed, our treatment plants,” he explained.

The Minister added, “We have to backfill our lines, we have to recharge those lines, and we have to ensure that we fill all of our community storage tanks so that we are able to supply customers.”

Providing an update on the affected parishes, Mr. Samuda noted that in St. James, the Terminal Reservoir and the Appleton tank were being replenished to allow distribution to commence.

“In Manchester… the Ingleside, Pusey Hill, and Warrick Relift facilities are still having particular challenges, and this affects the Perth Estate systems,” the Minister detailed.

Meanwhile, he noted that electrical outages—unrelated to the islandwide blackout—were affecting facilities in Clarendon, St. Elizabeth, and St. James, resulting in delays to full restoration in some communities.

“In Old Harbour [St. Catherine], which is a major distribution area, power [was] restored, and then a second outage occurred. Old Harbour and surrounding areas are having some challenges,” the Minister informed.

Mr. Samuda stated that the greatest challenge lies in the southern belt of Clarendon, where power outages continue to affect New Town, Preddie, Kemps Hill, Milk River, and Longville Park.

He advised that the Grants Level System in Portland was operating at 30 per cent capacity, powered by a generator set.

In St. Ann, Mr. Samuda noted that a team was actively working to restore the Minard water system, which supplies Brown’s Town and communities extending toward Runaway Bay.

Meanwhile, the Minister pointed out that the NWC, working in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Wellness through its operational task force, is ensuring that all critical health facilities remain supplied.

“We’ve also mobilised heavy trucking to work with the police to ensure that their places of detention are all supplied and that they have no major issues,” he further informed.

Mr. Samuda assured that the NWC is working closely with JPS to achieve full restoration and has reactivated the joint NWC/JPS Task Force, originally established following Hurricane Melissa, to address any lingering issues from Friday night’s blackout.

The Task Force was scheduled to meet immediately after Saturday’s press conference.