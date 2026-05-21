NWC Repairing Leaks In St. Mary

National Water Commission (NWC) customers in St. Mary are being assured that reported leaks will be attended to in the shortest possible time, with major areas and essential services taking priority.

Distribution Team Leader at NWC St. Mary, Everton Davis, updated Tuesday’s (May 19) Infrastructure and Traffic Management Committee meeting of the St. Mary Municipal Corporation on when several of the leaks that residents have reported through their Councillors will be rectified.

Mr. Davis said that a major leak in the square of Robin’s Bay is the cause of residents not getting water, and a team will be in that area to fix the problem today (May 20).

He also noted that for Luna in the Temple Hall area, the school is out of water and “a team has been dispatched today, so that will be rectified today (May 19)”.

In an interview with JIS News, Mr. Davis pointed out that while the NWC’s policy is to fix all customers’ leaks as quickly as possible, they must adopt a priority system.

“So, you may report a leak and it may take a little while to fix, while another person’s leak is fixed immediately or the next day. We take into consideration the amount of customers that are affected by the leak, and also, if schools, police stations, hospitals or health centres are affected, we have to deal with those,” he said.

Mr. Davis updated that the team is working on the Mason Hall project, which is still in progress.

In the meantime, Councillor for the Belfield Division, Levan Freeman, conveyed the satisfaction of residents in that area who are receiving a regular supply of piped water from the NWC.