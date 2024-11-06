NWC Offices Reopen Today

The National Water Commission is pleased to advise that its Commercial and Administrative offices will re-open today starting at 8:30am.

This will allow you our customers to access face-to-face or telephone engagements with representatives at our 14 locations plus any support department that you need.

As we – re open, we ask for your patience and understanding for any services that may not be back to full capacity.

Our teams are working to restore all facilities in the shortest possible time.

Customers may continue to utilise the NWC’s website at www.nwcjamaica.com or use the NWC app to check their last bill amounts, view service disruptions, and make payments through the NWC iPay portal.

Customers can use our WEBCHAT facility to communicate with an agent or utilise the Contact Centre via 88-225-5692.

Additionally, they can find various links for payments and general information via the Website or on social media ( #nwcjam on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook), via Youtube or check for system updates on https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VajbxZW30LKLWKlnNR03

We urge you to prioritize your safety and stay updated by following official bulletins and news reports.