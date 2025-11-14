NWC Moves Generators West to Restore Water Service Post-Hurricane Melissa

The National Water Commission (NWC) is expected to move some of the generators from its distribution systems in Clarendon and St. Catherine to western parishes over the weekend, to restore service in that section of the island.

Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Matthew Samuda made the announcement on Thursday (November 13) during a Special Press Briefing at Jamaica House in Kingston, where he gave an update on the NWC recovery plan following the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

Minister Samuda pointed out that collaboration between NWC and the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) is critical in restoring water to the 130,000 customers currently without the service.

“Consumers, households and businesses should expect the restoration of water – if they are a part of the 130,000 cohort without – in approximately 12 to 36 hours after JPS reconnects triple-phase power in communities,” Minister Samuda stated.

He added that as the Commission continues to work with JPS and shuffle around generators to bring systems online, it is expected that over the weekend up to 85 per cent of NWC customers will have their water restored.

The Minister further noted that through partnership with JPS, major distribution systems in central and western parishes that were ravaged by the hurricane have been brought online.

“We have brought on major systems like the Greater Mandeville Water System. So, places like Gutters and the Pepper Wells [in St. Elizabeth] are indeed energised and pumping,” he informed.

The Minister added that the plains of Whitehouse and Savanna-la-Mar in Westmoreland, and the plains of Black River in St. Elizabeth also have water.

In contrast, he disclosed that two major systems on the north coast are still without power.

“The wells in Browns Town [St. Ann] continue to wait on power. We have completed clearing of access to the production facilities at Minard. Now, this is a particularly important one; it supplies over 30,000 customers, so that would affect everything from Browns Town to Runaway Bay, going west into Discovery Bay,” Mr. Samuda said.

He said the Martha Brae system, which affects areas from the western boundary of St. Ann to central St. James, including the Cornwall Regional Hospital, is operating at approximately 50 per cent from a backup generator.

“That plant… is not yet energised by JPS. It is a backup generator that we are running, which means as you backfill the lines you will have challenges in and around that area,” Minister Samuda stated.

Other areas in St. James, including Lilliput, Barrett Hall and surrounding communities, now have water.