NWC Mobilises Islandwide Restoration Teams After Hurricane Melissa

The National Water Commission (NWC) has fully mobilised its field teams to undertake restoration works islandwide in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

Speaking during Friday’s (October 31) special press briefing on Hurricane Melissa recovery efforts at Jamaica House, NWC Acting Corporate Public Relations Manager, Delano Williams, reported that several parishes remain severely affected.

He noted a total shutdown of operations in Hanover and Westmoreland, approximately 90 per cent impact in St. Elizabeth, and a significant number of systems affected in St. James.

Mr. Williams explained that one of the major challenges has been the damage sustained at the Great River facility, which supplies sections of western Jamaica.

“The entire 32-inch pipeline—approximately 200 feet—was completely washed away. So there is an emergency response, where a contractor is now reinstalling that pipeline in order to facilitate water supply distribution into St. James [and] sections of Hanover,” he added.

Mr. Williams noted that several systems remain offline due to high turbidity levels, while in other areas, disruptions in electricity supply are delaying the restart of water operations.

“At this point, we have approximately 382 systems offline… out of a total of over 600—close to 700—systems that we operate,” he stated.

Mr. Williams advised that the Commission is actively working to restore water services in major town centres, with priority focus on Kingston, St. Andrew, and St. Catherine.

He indicated that these areas, “should be back to some normalcy by the weekend.”

“For the Constant Spring network, we’re seeing some amount of disruption… temporarily… but we expect that to be normalised once we have full power restoration. The Mona network is, however, operating,” he added.

Mr. Williams informed that in addition to mobilising field response teams, the NWC is deploying generators to strategic facilities to sustain essential services in critical areas.

“We are, in fact, mobilising generators to the key sites—Martha Brae, the Logwood system coming east into St. Ann,… the Bourg system, going all the way out to Portland. Similarly, in the Black River area…Westmoreland area, we’re targetting the placement of generators to ensure the continuity of water supply,” he said.

The Acting Corporate Public Relations Manager added that, as roadways become passable, the Commission will deploy additional resources to the affected parishes.

We will move water trucks and water filling stations into those areas,” Mr. Williams indicated, noting that contractors and the NWC’s own fleet have already been mobilised and placed on alert, to reach the sites as quickly as possible.

He reminds the public that the NWC’s communication channels remain open for service updates and customer reports.

“We maintain our communications through our WhatsApp channel, and our Contact Centre is also available for persons wishing to make reports or inquire about restoration timelines,” Mr. Williams stated. Customers can call 888-CALL-NWC (888-225-5692).