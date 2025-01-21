NWC Hosting Amnesty Programme Community Meetings In St. Thomas

National Water Commission (NWC) customers in St. Thomas are to benefit from a series of community meetings, commencing this week, as the entity promotes its ongoing amnesty programme.

Customer Relations Manager at the NWC’s St. Thomas parish office, Calvert Harrison, told JIS News that the meetings are intended to boost take-up of the initiative across the eastern parish.

Through the amnesty, persons owing the NWC for more than six months can benefit from a 50 per cent write-off on their balances.

Additionally, beneficiaries of the Programme of Advancement through Health and Education (PATH), as well as government pensioners, can benefit from a full write-off on overdue amounts of more than two years, among other offerings.

“We have had persons coming in. Persons have received their full write-off or 50 per cent [and are] being reconnected. The influx of customers may not be very favourable because we were expecting more persons, but we anticipate that [that will increase] as the word goes around,” the Manager said.

The special community meetings began on Monday (January 20) at Bull Bay Primary School and continue on Tuesday (January 21) at Yallahs Primary School.

Meetings are also slated for Wednesday, January 22 at Jackie’s Shop, Woodburn, and Thursday, January 23 at the Botany Bay Community Centre, beginning 5:30 p.m.

“We are expecting persons to come [and] express their situation. We are going to be there with our team to share the information and we will have representatives to take your information, check the system and get back to you as to how you can benefit from this amnesty,” Mr. Harrison said.

He advised that come next week, the meetings will be held in communities on the Eastern side of the parish as the entity is, “trying to reach as many customers as possible”.

Persons can also visit the NWC St. Thomas office at Church Street in Morant Bay, beside the Transport Centre, to speak with a representative.

The 90-day Amnesty began on January 2 and will run until March 31. For more information, persons can contact the Community Relations Department at 876-929-3440-5 or toll free: 888-225-5692.