NWC Ensuring Adequate Water Supply

The National Water Commission (NWC) has enacted measures to ensure that water is supplied before, during and after the passage of Tropical Storm Melissa, says Acting President, Kevin Kerr.

Stating that the NWC has “moved into a heightened state of readiness”, he said that the agency’s key priorities are to protect the safety of its employees, infrastructure and critical assets, and to guarantee continued access to safe drinking water and wastewater services for more than 540,000 customers across the island.

“As Jamaica’s main supplier of potable water and provider of wastewater treatment services, the NWC recognises how critical it is to maintain water and wastewater services before, during and after any major weather event,” Mr. Kerr said.

“From the beginning of this year’s hurricane season, we activated our hurricane preparedness and response plan, ensuring that systems, personnel and communication channels are in place to respond swiftly and effectively,” he added.

Mr. Kerr, who was addressing a press briefing on Thursday (October 23), at the Office of the Prime Minister in St. Andrew, informed that all hurricane response team members have been briefed and placed on high alert.

“Managers have met with their parish disaster committees to continue local actions. Every equipment, including water trucks and backhoes, has been prepared or placed on standby in regions where the support of contractors may be required,” he said.

The Acting President told the press briefing that private providers of standby generators have been engaged in case additional capacity is required, while field teams have been equipped with protective gear such as water boots, raincoats and flashlights.

In St. Thomas, pipelines located in landslide-prone areas and across rivers have been temporarily removed to prevent them from being washed away during heavy rainfall.

“Open trenches at worksites are currently being reinstated ahead of the bad weather and will be revisited for inspection and repair immediately after the passing [of the storm]. Storage levels are being filled and secured to support post-storm recovery. Teams are on standby to close off intakes to prevent silting and blockages,” Mr. Kerr said.

He informed that vehicles have been fueled and positioned, and the offices are ready to safeguard computers and critical files, while private water truckers have been engaged to ensure hospitals and other essential facilities have access to water after the storm.

Working groups have been established with our key partners, like the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS), National Works Agency (NWA), and the municipal corporations, to ensure access and service continuity after the passage of the storm.

Mr. Kerr noted further that all existing water restrictions have been lifted to allow customers to store water.

“In the western region, particular attention has been given to the Great River Water Treatment Plant, which serves Greater Montego Bay and its environs,” he said.