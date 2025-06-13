NWC and UTech Jamaica Sign Training Agreement

The University of Technology (UTech) Jamaica and the National Water Commission (NWC) have partnered to facilitate the training of persons in Non-Revenue Water (NRW) detection and mitigation.

Under the agreement, specialised short courses have been designed to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of advanced methods and technologies in leak detection, with emphasis on Active Leakage Control (ALC) strategies.

The training programme combines theoretical instruction with hands-on practical training, to equip participants with the knowledge and technical skills necessary to detect, diagnose and mitigate water leaks.

Speaking at the signing of the agreement, held on June 11 at the Papine campus of the University, in Kingston, Acting President of the NWC, Kevin Kerr, said the partnership is an investment in the nation’s future, especially in the development of a skilled, empowered workforce capable not only of serving the NWC but also “contributing to broader national and even private-sector needs”.

“This is important since as more and more people enter the labour force, the need to differentiate oneself becomes important, not just for the certification that it brings and the pride and distinction that comes with that but also the higher level of performance that can now be displayed in the execution of duties,” Mr. Kerr said.

He noted that the agreement builds on the NWC’s ongoing thrust to tackle the challenges of non-revenue water, as that is where much of the water that is identified for families and industry across the nation is lost through leaks and other ways.

“It does not bring in revenue that we can put back into the process to bring your national water and sewerage management in. This makes it harder for us to increase the number of communities that we serve,” Mr. Kerr said, while lauding the University for agreeing to the partnership.

For his part, President of UTech Jamaica, Dr. Kevin Brown, said there have been other agreements with the water agency, but “I see this as a relaunch and opportunity for us to use this as a platform to look at other areas of alignment, because beyond engineering, we offer all the disciplines”.

The NWC, an agency of the Government, has a mission to “contribute positively” to national development, by providing “high quality” potable water and sewerage services to residents and businesses in a “cost-effective and sustainable manner”.

UTech Jamaica aims to positively impact Jamaica and the wider Caribbean, by providing high-quality learning opportunities, conducting research, and offering solutions to government, industry and communities.