NWC and MIYA Water Jamaica Ltd Commended for Investing in Youth

Regional Director of Region Six in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Sophia Forbes-Hall, has applauded the National Water Commission (NWC) and Miya Water Jamaica Limited for investing in youth, through their public education campaigns on water conservation.

“We applaud the NWC and Miya for investing in infrastructure and into the young minds that now understand that saving water is both a personal act and a national responsibility,” Mrs. Forbes-Hall said, highlighting that the country is currently facing a water crisis.

She was speaking at the NWC/Miya Non-Revenue Water (NRW) Staff Recognition Ceremony, held on Thursday (July 24), at the Power of Faith Ministries International Multipurpose Complex, in Portmore, St. Catherine.

The NWC, in 2015, partnered with Miya to implement the NRW Reduction Co-Management Programme, which aims to improve service delivery to NWC customers and bolster the utility company’s operational efficiency.

Additionally, the programme promotes energy and water conservation practices.

As part of the programme, the companies embarked on initiatives such as the Water Conservation Educational School Tour, which involved members of NWC and Miya visiting schools across Jamaica and educating students on ways to save water in their schools and homes; and the Schools TikTok Water Conservation Challenge, where students used their creativity to depict various ways to conserve water.

Mrs. Forbes-Hall praised the TikTok challenge, commenting that it showed the leadership quality of the participants as they leveraged digital tools to promote sustainable water practices that can be easily implemented in their schools and communities.

“Their engaging and educational videos reflect growing awareness, critical thinking, which, of course, is an important hallmark in the National Standards Curriculum, collaboration and creativity, all of these skills that will shape Jamaica’s future,” Mrs. Forbes-Hall said.

Results of the water conservation TikTok challenge are Asheama Luefong from Mona High School in third place, Tajay Bell from Wolmer’s Boys’ School in second place, and Kamea Campbell from Windward Road Primary in first place.

The winner of the group competition was the Northview Christian Academy in St. Ann.

“As we commend the creativity of these young Jamaicans, it is important to note that the Ministry remains focused on empowering our youth with very practical skills that are transferable and life-enhancing,” Mrs. Forbes-Hall said, pointing to the critical role of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

She maintained that in addition to creating employment opportunities, TVET is a pathway to innovation, entrepreneurship, and national development.

“Whether it is in plumbing, water sub-systems management, climate resilience, digital content creation or environmental monitoring, TVET equips our youth to be solution-driven and self-sufficient,” Mrs. Forbes-Hall added.

She encouraged the water companies to keep empowering and equipping the youth in best water practices, as it will aid in Jamaica’s growth.