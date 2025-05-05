NWC Amnesty Enters Final Month

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reminding all customers that its Amnesty Programme is now in its fifth and final month, with offerings for both Residential and Commercial customers. This final period of time presents the last chance for eligible customers to take full advantage of generous debt relief and reconnection incentives designed to restore service and support financial recovery.

Thousands of Jamaicans have already begun the process of reconnection and account clearance, and the NWC is encouraging others not to miss this critical window of opportunity. The amnesty will conclude on May 31, 2025 following an extension beyond the original deadline (March 31, 2025). Customers are assessed for eligibility in one of the following categories:-

Big Savings for Disconnected Customers

Customers with residential accounts disconnected for six months or more stand to benefit from:

1. 100% waiver of reconnection fees, and

2. 50% write-off on outstanding balances, once the remaining 50% is paid.

This initiative supports reconnection and regularization of water supply, allowing customers to resume access to this vital service.

100%

Write off on aged balances for Vulnerable Groups

Special Concessions for Pensioners, PATH Beneficiaries, and Individuals Living with Disabilities

In a continued effort to support our vulnerable populations, the NWC is also offering enhanced concessions to:

3. Pensioners

4. PATH Beneficiaries

5. Individuals living with disabilities

Eligible individuals can receive a 100% discount on debts older than two years, applicable to both active and inactive accounts.

Customer Relief Measures

Tailored debt relief options are also available for customers with longstanding balances, including those caused by undetected leaks or extended hardship.

Discounts range from 25% to 50%, with flexible payment terms from 3 to 18 months, based on how long the balance has been outstanding. Special arrangements are also available based on individual situations.

Customers are urged to act now before the May 31 deadline to avoid missing out on these unprecedented benefits. For more information, visit any NWC Customer Service Centre, call 888-CALL-NWC (888-225-5692), or visit our website at www.nwcjamaica.com.

Let May be the month you make your water service right — don’t let this opportunity pass you by!