NWC Activates Emergency Response and Preparedness Measures

The National Water Commission (NWC) has activated its emergency response and preparedness measures as Jamaica braces for the possible impact of Tropical Storm Melissa.

According to the latest bulletin from the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, a Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Watch are in effect as Melissa continues to move slowly across the central Caribbean Sea.

In light of this development, the NWC has moved swiftly to secure critical infrastructure and ensure that essential water supply and wastewater services remain operational during the weather event.

Some of the critical preparatory steps include:

• Lifting of all water supply restrictions

• Technical and emergency response teams have been mobilised to monitor and safeguard facilities.

• Heavy equipment, including water trucks and backhoes, has been prepared or placed on standby in regions where contractor support may be required.

• Generators have been tested, refuelled and are ready for use in the event of power interruptions.

• Storage tanks are being filled and secured to support post-storm recovery.

• Vehicles have been fuelled and positioned on higher ground in flood-prone parishes.

In addition, the NWC’s operations teams are working in close coordination with national and local emergency agencies as part of the broader national preparedness effort.

The public is being reminded that the shutdown of some of the NWC’s systems may become necessary depending on the impact of Tropical Storm Melissa.

Therefore, the Commission is urging customers to take the necessary precautions by storing an adequate supply of water for at least three days in clean, covered containers.

Customers are also reminded that major leaks, broken mains or service disruptions can be reported through the NWC’s Contact Centre at 888-225-5692 (CALL-NWC) or via the NWC’s mobile app.

The NWC will continue to monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Melissa and provide updates as the situation develops.

These updates will be made available via the NWC’s website, nwcjamaica.com, and our social media pages – Facebook, Instagram and X – @nwcjam.