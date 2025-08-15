NWC Acquires Trucks to Clear and Maintain Sewer Lines

The National Water Commission (NWC) has acquired two Vactor jet trucks valued at $255 million, which will be utilised in clearing blockages and cleaning sewer lines to keep stormwater systems flowing smoothly.

The state-of-the-art units, which are designed for maximum efficiency, will make routine maintenance faster, safer and more thorough, thereby preventing costly backups and ensuring the reliability of critical infrastructure.

Speaking with JIS News at the handover ceremony at the NWC’s Marescaux Road location in Kingston on Thursday (August 14), Acting Vice President of Operations, Herman Fagan, said that the additional units will reduce downtime in operations, improve efficiency and ensure continuous service to customers.

“This investment is timely and will enable us to be operationally efficient and more responsive to the needs of our customers and the public at large,” he said.

Mr. Fagan noted that while the units will be deployed across the island, they will primarily be utilised in Kingston and St Andrew where most of the NWC network is located.

“We have been experiencing significant challenges primarily in downtown Kingston,” he said.

“The network is aged so what it requires is for constant maintenance work to be done. These Vactor jets are critical in the process. It enables us to be responsive to clear blockages in a timely way,” he pointed out.

The acquisition of the two units brings the NWC’s fleet of sewer cleaning trucks to 10. Mr. Fagan told JIS News that there are plans to acquire additional sewer cleaners.

“We did an audit just over a year ago and we had some international experts who recommended that we do a complete replacement of some of our units that are aged. It means because they are aged, efficiency declines over time,” Mr. Fagan said.