NWA Urges Motorists to Drive With Care

The National Works Agency (NWA) is urging motorists across western Jamaica to exercise extreme caution while travelling during the passage of Tropical Storm Melissa, particularly in areas prone to flooding and power outages.

Community Relations Officer for the NWA’s Western Office, Janel Ricketts, is reminding the public that no one has the right of way when traffic signals are out of operation due to power disruptions.

“Whenever the traffic lights are out of commission, no one has the right of way. Persons should really exercise caution, give due care when using these areas, and avoid inundated roadways,” she emphasised, during an interview with JIS News.

Ms. Ricketts cautioned drivers, especially those operating small vehicles, not to attempt crossing flooded roads. She also advised that motorists should reduce their speed during periods of heavy rainfall to avoid hydroplaning, which can lead to loss of control. “Speeding during rainy weather can result in hydroplaning when you are driving along flooded roadways. It’s important to take extra caution during these times,” she added.

The NWA continues to appeal to the public to stay alert and prioritise safety, particularly as the weather system brings increased rainfall and potential flooding across sections of western Jamaica.

The island is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning with a Hurricane Watch in effect as Tropical Storm Melissa continues to evolve south of the island. The Meteorological Service of Jamaica warns of likely tropical storm force winds within the next 36 hours and the possibility of hurricane-strength winds within 48 hours.