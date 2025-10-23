NWA Undertakes Emergency Desilting of Sandy Gully Ahead of Tropical Storm Melissa

The National Works Agency (NWA) spearheaded desilting works along the Sandy Gully in Kingston on Wednesday (October 22), in preparation for the passage of Tropical Storm Melissa.

These works were also undertaken to safeguard the Sandy Gully Bridge, which has been threatened by the significant accumulation of debris within the major waterway.

Sandy Gully has become heavily silted with debris carried from multiple communities served by its tributaries.

Excavators and trucks were deployed to remove dirt and debris during a site visit on Wednesday by Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with Responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan.

He stated that the removal works were being carried out to safeguard the lives and property of residents in communities situated along the gully.

The Minister acknowledged, however, that the intervention represents a temporary solution.

“It will not solve the problem that faces the gully. That problem will be solved by the major capital project that is going through the [requisite] process now. But right now, our main focus is to be prepared for what could be a very damaging storm and to protect life and property by protecting this bridge, which is spanning the major artery heading into Kingston,” he stated.

Minister Morgan noted that the visit would also support the Government’s efforts to assess the challenges associated with the Sandy Gully, enabling more effective planning to mitigate risks ahead of future extreme weather events.

“The purpose of the Government during a disaster is to ensure that we do all that is necessary to protect life and property. It includes infrastructure work like we’re doing here but it also includes assessment to contribute to our planning, as to what we do going forward to ensure that when the next rain comes, we have the preparation,” he added.

Jamaica is currently under a Tropical Storm Watch as Tropical Storm Melissa moves across the Caribbean Sea.

According to the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, the country could begin experiencing tropical storm conditions within 48 hours.