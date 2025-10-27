NWA Ramps Up Flood Mitigation in Preparation for Hurricane Melissa

The National Works Agency (NWA) has undertaken flood mitigation works on several critical drains across the island in preparation for Hurricane Melissa’s projected landfall and will continue these efforts as long as conditions remain safe.

This was disclosed by Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with Responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan.

He was providing an update from the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) on developments related to Hurricane Melissa, at the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) in Kingston on Monday (October 27).

Mr. Morgan reported that major desilting works were undertaken at Sandy Gully in Kingston, with approximately 500 truckloads of debris removed from the vicinity of the Spanish Town Road bridge over the past five days.

He noted that a frontend loader was deployed in the major gully on Sunday (October 26) to create a channel that would allow water to flow safely to the sea.

The Minister explained that the works are intended to safeguard the lives and property of residents living adjacent to the gully, near Seaview Gardens.

Additionally, Mr. Morgan said desilting the gully would help safeguard the structural integrity of the bridge spanning the major waterway.

“The bridge, which is on Spanish Town Road, is a very critical bridge. It connects to the ports, it connects to Jamaica’s most important health facility, KPH (Kingston Public Hospital), also Bustamante Children’s Hospital, if you are travelling from that side. So it is very important that we not allow that bridge to be damaged if the hurricane does inundate that area,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, the Minister issued a warning to individuals residing along gully banks that are prone to overflow during heavy rainfall, urging them to relocate immediately to safeguard life and property.

“I am speaking directly to the persons on the McGregor Gully and Burger Gully… that [overflow] when it rains heavily. There are other communities across the island [where the residents] know that when it rains heavily, the gullies are not able to accommodate the water… you should move,” Minister Morgan urged.

He also encouraged persons living in flood-prone communities to make use of the more than 800 emergency shelters made available by the Government, emphasising the importance of relocating before tragedy strikes.

“The shelters are safe. The National Works Agency and the emergency services may find it challenging to rescue you during the hurricane when the gullies have topped their banks. So we are asking persons along these gully banks to be careful, to watch and to leave, as we know that the gullies will not be able to accommodate the water,” the Minister reiterated.

Hurricane Melissa, a major Category Five cyclone, is projected to make landfall along Jamaica’s south coast early Tuesday morning (October 28).