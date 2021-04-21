NWA Now in Final Stages of Completion of $70 Million Patching Programme in Westmoreland

The National Works Agency (NWA) is now in the final stages of completion of a $ 70 million dollar patching programme, which is aimed at improving the road infrastructure across the parish of Westmoreland.

Community Relations Officer for the NWA’s Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says that since February 2021, several roadways have been repaired including sections of the Bartlett’s River to Negril corridor; the Gooden’s River to Glasgow roadway and the Darliston to Carmel main road. Ms. Ricketts says that the NWA is now focused on completing works on sections of the Norman Manley Boulevard in Negril; the Albany to Moreland roadway and the stretch of roadway between Glasgow and Jerusalem Mountain.

These works are expected to be completed by the end of April 2021.

In the meantime, the NWA is effecting emergency repairs to a section of the Glasgow roadway, also in Westmoreland, where a base failure, attributed to an underground spring, has created challenges for the travelling public.