NWA Intensifies Drain Cleaning in Western Parishes

The National Works Agency (NWA) has intensified drain cleaning and other mitigation activities across western parishes as part of its preparation for the expected passage of Tropical Storm Melissa.

Community Relations Officer for the NWA’s Western Office, Janel Ricketts, told JIS News that the agency began work earlier this week, focusing on flood-prone areas in Hanover, St. James, Westmoreland and Trelawny.

“We started with the cleaning of the Riley River in Hanover. The channels of that river were blocked by washed-down bamboo and it’s a recurring situation, so we are in the process of having that area cleared,” she noted.

She said that special attention is also being placed on communities such as Wakefield and Dromilly in Trelawny.

“The emphasis is really on drain cleaning… you’re not going to be seeing any asphalt work taking place now during the rainy weather,” Ms. Ricketts said.

She added that several ongoing projects across the region already include major drainage improvements, putting the agency in a better position to manage heavy rains and minimise flooding.

The NWA is also working closely with partner agencies such as WPM Waste Management Limited and the municipal corporations as part of its disaster response framework.

“We are part of the first response team. Our contractors are on standby and are aware of the operational procedures for this time,” she said.