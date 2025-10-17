NSWMA Urges Public Vigilance in E-Waste Disposal Practices

Executive Director of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), Audley Gordon, is urging the public to be more mindful of how they dispose of electronic waste (e-waste).

He was speaking during an E-Waste Exposition and Collection Drive, held on Tuesday (October 14) at St. Richard’s Primary School in St. Andrew.

The event was in recognition of International E-Waste Day 2025, which was observed under the global theme, ‘Recycle Your E-waste – It’s Critical’.

E-waste refers to obsolete or unwanted electrical and electronic equipment that is no longer intended for use.

These include a wide range of products such as computers, mobile phones, televisions, refrigerators, and other appliances powered by batteries or electricity.

Mr. Gordon noted that improperly discarded e-waste poses significant health risks, as hazardous substances such as mercury and lead – critical elements found in most electronic devices – can leak from damaged components like motherboards.

“These could [seep] into the soil and contaminate the soil type. So, when you plant your vegetables, for example, you would find that you are not getting the yields that you should get; but more critically, you could be unknowingly consuming poison,” Mr. Gordon stated.

“Also, when it gets into our waterways, you could very well find that you are bathing in a river or stream or waterfall and you are using water that is contaminated,” he added.

The Executive Director emphasised that e-waste should never be disposed of with regular household garbage.

Instead, it must be set aside for proper recycling by registered and certified handlers, in accordance with environmental safety protocols.

“So, we say to all of Jamaica, be more e-waste conscious. Not only is it a duty you have to yourself, in terms of your personal health but also the environment,” Mr. Gordon underscored.

He encourages members of the public to contact the NSWMA for guidance on the proper disposal of electronic devices that are no longer fit for use.

The expo showcased educational displays, interactive activities, and live demonstrations, all designed to underscore the critical importance of responsible e-waste management and recycling.