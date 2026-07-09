NSWMA Urges Proactive Approach to Waste Management

Jamaicans are being urged to take a proactive approach to waste management to mitigate flood risks during the hurricane season.

Operations Director at the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), Aretha McFarlane, made the call, during the recent launch of Operation CALM (Cleaning, Advising, Leveraging and Maintaining) at the Hugh Shearer Community Centre in Rocky Point, Clarendon.

The initiative is aimed at building community resilience by clearing bulky waste and debris from vulnerable, flood-prone areas that could obstruct drains and waterways. It includes a public awareness campaign to encourage civic responsibility and reduce illegal dumping.

Miss McFarlane said that the programme comes at a critical time, with the impact of recent hurricanes still fresh in the minds of many Jamaicans.

Noting that proper waste disposal is a shared responsibility, she called on residents to do their part by containerising garbage and working closely with their local waste management providers.

Residents were encouraged to report missed collections through the NSWMA’s regional offices or by calling its customer service line.

Miss McFarlane warned against the practice of dumping refuse in open lots, noting that such behaviour contributes significantly to blocked waterways and environmental degradation.

The Operations Director further advised residents to secure their waste during periods of heavy rainfall and prevent animals from scattering garbage throughout communities.

She said that leveraging community partnerships is central to the programme’s success, noting that the NSWMA works closely with schools, churches, community groups, businesses and local representatives to strengthen resilience at the community level.

She assured that teams, including public cleansing officers, collection crews and supplementary contractors, will remain active across the island for the duration of the season.

Operation CALM commenced with the removal of bulky waste and derelict vehicles in Rocky Point and Black River in St. Elizabeth.

Twelve tipper trucks and a crane truck have been dedicated to the initiative.

The operation is being carried out in collaboration with agencies such as the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), and the Social Development Commission (SDC).