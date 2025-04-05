NSWMA Urges Cassava Piece Residents to Stop Illegal Dumping

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) is urging residents of Cassava Piece in St. Andrew to stop dumping garbage in a gully that runs through the community.

Director of Operations at the NSWMA, Aretha McFarlane stressed that illegal dumping poses severe health and environmental risks.

“We can’t continue to have this. We have to take care of the health of our people, and our people must also play their part,” Ms. McFarlane said, as she spoke with the media following a walkthrough of the community by MPM Waste Management Limited on April 2.

The walkthrough follows a stakeholder meeting held on March 26, 2025, which addressed the persistent issue of illegal garbage dumping in the Cassava Piece community, particularly in the gully.

Despite MPM’s sustained efforts, such as public education initiatives, placement of garbage drums, deployment of environmental wardens, and increased garbage collection, the problem persists.

Ms. McFarlane highlighted the direct link between improper waste disposal and pollution, noting that garbage in gullies often goes into the sea, contaminating marine life.

“Straightaway, we have pollution of our marine environment. The fish consume the waste, and in turn, we consume the fish…We can’t have this waste entering our water sources. Additionally, there are health risks such as rat infestations, which can lead to leptospirosis,” she stated.

The walkthrough allowed for the engagement of community members by stakeholders from the NSWMA and the Ministry of Health and Wellness on the importance of proper garbage disposal and its impact on public health and the environment.

Meanwhile, the NSWMA, intends to implement the educational campaign ongoing in Cassava Piece, to other areas across the island.

The initiative aims to encourage proper waste disposal and prevent residents from dumping garbage into waterways.

“This is an ongoing programme that we plan to replicate across Jamaica, but it must work here first. That is why we are reinforcing our public education efforts and re-sensitising the residents,” Ms. McFarlane stated.

The NSWMA has also employed environmental wardens to monitor waste disposal and ensure compliance with proper waste management practices.

The Director urged residents to take responsibility for their environment and support the ongoing initiatives.

“We don’t need this, we don’t want this, and we can do better as a people to take care of our living spaces and the environment. We are meeting you halfway; you have to meet us halfway in taking care of your health,” she stated.