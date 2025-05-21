NSWMA to Undertake Several Clean-Up and Beautification Projects on Labour Day

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) will be undertaking several clean-up and beautification projects across the island on Labour Day, which will be observed on May 23.

Executive Director of the agency, Audley Gordon, told JIS News that in addition to supporting the national project in Mason River, Clarendon, all four regional offices will be engaged in activities in their regions.

“For example, here in Kingston, we will be assisting Victoria Jubilee Hospital and the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) with a green space that they have,” he said, noting that the project will be undertaken through the NSWMA’s Parks and Gardens Department.

The scope of work includes renovating the garden area, pruning trees and cleaning the benches.

Mr. Gordon informed that MPM Waste Management Limited will participate in a beautification project at the George Headley Primary School in St. Andrew; NEPM Waste Management Limited will engage in a beach clean-up at Seaside in Annotto Bay, St. Mary; and SPM Waste Management Limited will construct a bus stop along the Winston Jones Highway in Manchester.

WPM Waste Management Limited team will be removing a mini dump in Masemure in Little London, Westmoreland, and beautifying the space.

“We’re not just moving the old, discarded items…. but we are beautifying the place, so never again should we have it reduced to a mini dump,” Mr. Gordon said.

He encouraged Jamaicans to make the clean-up of their surroundings an everyday activity.

“Let us make it a habit to clean up and beautify the different spaces that we traverse daily. One way to clean up is just not to litter. So, by not littering, you are playing a part in a clean Jamaica,” said Mr. Gordon.

Labour Day 2025 is being observed under the theme ‘Protect the Environment: Our Land, Our Duty, Our Future’ with the slogan ‘Jamaica Nice, Protect Wi Paradise’.