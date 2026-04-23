NSWMA to Intensify Derelict Vehicle Removal

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) will be intensifying efforts to clear derelict and abandoned vehicles from public spaces under its bulky waste removal programme.

Addressing the Olympic Court Housing Development community meeting at the complex’s Kingston 11 location on April 19, Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, said that the NSWMA has been given the directive to remove these vehicles to improve sanitation and public safety.

“We have bought (the NSWMA) several crane trucks and several other trucks. They are going to intensify [these activities] now in a very coordinated way. They will focus on this [and other communities] and remove all the cars. Nothing will be done by surprise. We will give you notice,” he said.

Dr. Holness urged persons responsible for derelict vehicles to remove them from public spaces.

While voluntary compliance is welcomed, Prime Minister Holness said that under the National Solid Waste Management Act, there is a provision that empowers the enforcement officer to compel persons in breach to follow the law.

“Act now on your own car. If the car is on the roadside, that is public property. You can move the car and put it in your [private property]. We are not coming into anybody’s private property, but if that car is on the roadside blocking sidewalks, blocking where people can walk comfortably, becoming an eyesore, becoming a place where criminals can convene, we will move those cars,” he said.

The Olympic Court community meeting addressed plans for improving the community.

These include the rehabilitation of the complex, and installation of new garbage skips to address long-standing waste management issues.

The meeting was attended by representatives from key public agencies, including MPM Waste Management, National Housing Trust (NHT), and the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.